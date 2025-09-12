First Drive: The Nissan Micra is back and it feels strangely familiar

What is it?

However, over the years, the Micra lost its mojo and became a rather forgettable alternative to the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo. So, Nissan decided to axe the Micra in 2022, with no direct replacement.

But, as electrification begins to take shape, the Japanese firm decided that it would give the Micra a second chance and has brought the nameplate back onto the sixth iteration with the only powertrain on offer being electricity. We’ve been driving it to see if the Micra has got what it takes to steal sales away from the likes of the Citroen e-C3 and Renault 5.

What’s new?

The Micra sits on the same ‘AmpR Small’ platform as the Renault 5, which is no bad thing, as the R5 is a great place to start. It also shares the same interior layout, drivetrains and mechanicals as the French supermini.

The exterior styling has been tweaked to differentiate itself from its Renault sibling, and there are different interior fabrics and materials used throughout to give the cabin a more grown-up and sensible look.

What’s under the bonnet?

Our test car is fitted with the larger 52kWh battery with an electric motor producing a total of 147bhp and 245Nm of torque. It dashes from 0-60mph in 7.8 seconds and the car will run out of puff at 93 mph.

Nissan claims that this variant can travel 260 miles between trips to the plug and that 100kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, taking 30 minutes to go from a 15 to 80 per cent top-up.

There is a smaller 40kWh battery that can take the car a claimed 198 miles on one charge, and offers the same 100kW DC rapid-charging speeds.

What’s it like to drive?

This little car is best suited to urban driving with its light steering, tight turning circle and compact dimensions.

However, out on the open road, the accurate steering and limited body lean mean the Micra feels very grown-up, while the smooth acceleration and supple ride means it feels like a far larger, or more assured, car to drive.

The only downsides we found were that the front tyres do scrabble for traction in damp conditions, and there is quite a bit of wind noise that enters the cabin at motorway speeds.

How does it look?

However, this Nissan’s design is a much more understated affair with a new nose that features a taller horizontal bonnet, while the side profile keeps the sporty stance with hidden rear door handles, and what Nissan calls the ‘Gelato Scoop’, which is a bold body line that runs down the side of the car.

Nissan claims that the front headlights and rear circular taillights have been inspired by the third-generation Micra, which ran from 2002 to 2010, while the rear also features brand-specific lettering and gloss black trim.

All models come as standard with 18-inch wheels, which give the car a bold stance and our test vehicle was equipped with a two-tone paint scheme, which just livens the profile up, even further.

What’s it like inside?

Where the cabin is let down is with the confusing amounts of stalks on the steering column, as it feels cluttered and fussy, and some of the interior materials found on the dashboard and on top of the door cards feel cheap.

Storage is only average, with the Micra featuring narrow door bins, a small cubby hole under the centre armrest, an average-sized glove compartment and another storage area in the centre console.

Space in the back isn’t bad, though, with there being enough head and legroom for adults; however, the high floor means rear-seat passengers may find the awkward seating positions uncomfortable on a long journey.

Boot space is good though, with 326 litres or 1,106 litres when the back seats are folded down, which is more than a Citroen e-C3 and identical to its French twin, the Renault 5.

What’s the spec like?

The entry-level Engage comes with the 40kWh battery only and is priced at £22,995. It includes climate control, an energy-saving heat pump, four speakers, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system.

We’re driving the flagship Evolve, which is only available with the 52kWh battery and comes in at £29,865. It boasts a premium Harmon Kardon sound system, heated front seats and steering wheel, 18-inch sport alloy wheels and two-tone paint.

Something which should make this car even more attractive price-wise is that the new Micra is eligible with the government’s ‘Electric Vehicle Grant’, which allows customers to save up to £1,500, meaning prices start at £21,495 for the entry-level car and rise to £28,365 for the top-of-the-line Evolve model that we’ve been driving.

Verdict

Nissan could have started with a blank sheet of paper for this sixth-generation Micra, but instead, decided to take an existing platform and add its own touch.

Although it doesn’t feel radical in any way, we can’t criticise how the car looks, drives or is priced, as the overall package is very good.

It really comes down to whether you like the design of this Micra over the Renault 5, as the two cars feel almost identical to each other.

We think the R5 has the edge over this Nissan in the design stakes, but that doesn’t mean it should be overlooked.

If you’re a loyal Nissan customer and you like the looks, then the Micra is a great choice; however, if you’re not, then the R5 is still the one to beat with its retro design and more characterful charm.