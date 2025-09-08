Renault reveals sixth-generation Clio supermini

Renault has revealed the sixth-generation Clio supermini which will be available with petrol and hybrid power.

The Clio has been one of Renault’s best-selling models ever since the original car was launched in 1990.

The sixth-generation model features a new exterior design, which the manufacturer claims has been inspired by the firm’s Emblème concept car. The front grille features diamond emblems, there are curved LED daytime running lights, black wheel arches, hidden rear door handles and a coupe-esque sloping roofline. At the back, there is a sloped rear window and an integrated rear spoiler to give a sportier profile.

It features a coupe-esque sloping roofline. (Renault)

Inside, there is a 10.1-inch infotainment screen that is angled towards the driver, LED ambient lighting, a smaller steering wheel and new dashboard materials.

In terms of powertrains, the new Clio is available with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 113bhp and 190Nm of torque. There is also the option of a hybrid setup, which is a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol mated to an electric motor to produce 158bhp and a total of 377Nm of torque.

Renault says that the new car’s boot capacity remains the same as its predecessor, standing at 391 litres, but it has a 40mm lower load lip, making it easier to load heavier items.

The interior features new materials. (Renault)

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, said: “We are delighted that the success story of the iconic Renault Clio will continue. A new generation of Clio allows us to maintain our dual strategy of offering bespoke EV and ICE vehicles into the next decade, in a segment of the market that Renault has always been famous for.”

Prices and further details are yet to be announced, but it’s expected that the new Clio will go on sale next year.