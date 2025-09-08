Cupra reveals more details on Raval compact EV

Cupra has revealed more details on its new compact electric supermini, the Raval.

The Raval will be Cupra’s smallest model, and will sit on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB+ platform, which is the same as the German giant’s new ID.Polo EV.

Cupra has not revealed a battery size at this stage; however, the manufacturer has said that the car will be available with two battery pack options and different trim levels to suit different buyers.

There will also be a sportier Raval ‘VZ’ model, which features an electric motor that produces 222bhp, although further details on its powertrain are yet to be revealed.

The Raval will be Cupra’s smallest model. (Cupra)

Standard features on the VZ model include 19-inch alloy wheels, wider 235mm tyres, bucket sports seats and an electronic slip differential.

All Ravals will feature a sports chassis with a 15mm lower ride height, fine-tuned suspension and progressive steering, to make the car more involving to drive.

Markus Haupt, interim CEO of Cupra, said: “The Cupra Raval is now shaping our future. Because with it, we’ve brought together everything Cupra stands for: emotion, striking design, electrifying performance and as always, driver focused.”

He added: “For us, the Cupra Raval is more than a car. What truly makes it special is the project behind it – the Electric Urban Car Family – which we are proud to be leading from Spain.

Further details including prices, order books and final production shots of the car will be revealed soon.