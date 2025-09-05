The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16 brings GT Racing and Formula One to the road

Mercedes-AMG has brought GT Racing and Formula One to the road with the GT2 Edition W16.

The GT2 Edition W16 is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT2 racer and features technical and styling references found in the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance Formula One car.

Under the bonnet, there is a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol engine that produces 818bhp and up to 1,000Nm of torque. A 0-60mph figure has not been revealed; however, the car’s top speed is more than 199mph.

The interior features the Petronas Racing Team colours. (Mercedes)

The exterior is designed to make the car as aerodynamic as possible with a new enlarged front diffuser, a carbon fibre spoiler lip integrated into the boot lid, thin door mirrors and active louvres above the front wheels to help improve air flow. The car also features a Drag Reduction System (DRS), which the driver can activate from a button on the steering wheel, which closes the front louvres and folds the rear wing into a flat position.

Inside, the door sills are signed by Mercedes-AMG Formula One driver, Kimi Antonelli, while the seats, doors and centre console are finished off in the blue Mercedes-AMG Petronas Racing Team colour.

Christoph Sagemüller, head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, said: “Formula One and GT Racing are the central pillars of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16 unites both worlds in one product The limited edition model is our most powerful Customer Racing car to date and a spectacular race and track day vehicle in every aspect.

“It combines fundamental characteristics of the Mercedes-AMG GT2 with stylistic and technical references from the Mercedes-AMG F1 W16 E Performance.”

Just 30 examples of the car will be made worldwide with prices starting at the equivalent of £588,800 (ex.VAT).