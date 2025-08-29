Tesla reveals updated Model Y Performance

Tesla has revealed an updated variant of the Model Y SUV with the ‘Performance’.

The Model Y is one of the best-selling EVs in the world right now, and features lots of equipment as standard.

The new and upgraded version adds an updated battery pack with dual electric motors with all-wheel drive that produces a total of 454bhp and can take the car from 0-60mph in just 3.3 seconds. The car can go onto a top speed of 155mph and Tesla claims this new model can travel up to 360 miles between trips to the plug.

The updated powertrain produces 454bhp. (Tesla)

However, the firm has not revealed the size of the battery pack or further details over charging speeds at this stage.

The exterior of the car features new 21-inch alloy wheels, along with new tyres and adaptive suspension, which Tesla says gives the car a smoother driving experience. There are red brake callipers, gloss black mirror caps, a carbon fibre spoiler and Performance badging.

Inside, there are aluminium pedals, carbon fibre dashboard and door trim inserts and Performance seats. Meanwhile, there is also a new and improved 16-inch infotainment screen.

The Model Y Performance is available to order now with prices starting at £61,990, while expected deliveries are due to commence later this year.