UK Drive: The Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is a great family SUV

What is it?

(Hyundai)

Plug-in hybrid SUVs are gaining popularity due to their increasing electric-only driving ranges and ultra-low operating costs.

The Koreans seem to be stealing the show at the moment with their electrified SUVs, and one of Britain’s best-selling cars, the Hyundai Tucson, has been given a few updates along with the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain to give it greener credentials. So, is it worth spending the extra and getting the plug-in hybrid version of this likeable family wagon? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Hyundai)

The Tucson has recently been given a few exterior design changes with a new front grille with larger LED daytime running lights, alongside redesigned front and rear bumpers and some fresh alloy wheels.

Inside, the interior gains an extensive makeover to make it look and feel more modern.

However, you still get the same extensive range of petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, to suit a wide range of buyers.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Hyundai)

The plug-in hybrid setup consists of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 13.8kWh battery.

Our test car also benefits from four-wheel drive, which means that there is a total of 248bhp and a meaty 304Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the car can hit 60mph in eight seconds and the top speed is 116mph.

Hyundai claims that the car can run for up to 39.2 miles on electric power alone, and fully charging the car with a regular 7kW home charger will take just under two hours.

Also, this PHEV version only emits 29g/km of CO2 and our test car has a claimed fuel economy figure of 40.3mpg.

What’s it like to drive?

(Hyundai)

The regular Tucson is one of the best SUVs on the market when it comes to driving dynamics, and the PHEV version is just as impressive.

Around the twisty bits, the added benefit of four-wheel drive means that it corners with lots of grip, with hardly any body lean. The steering is precise and accurate – although a little numb in places – and the pickup from the electric powertrain means that the car is relatively brisk.

In town, the electric motor cuts in reasonably smoothly, and even when the battery runs out of charge, the on-board electric motor still makes sure you can drive around at slower speeds in EV mode.

However, the ride is compromised, as it seems to fidget about a lot over potholes, although that may be due to our test car’s larger alloy wheels. Plus, when you put your foot down, the engine sounds strangled and rather coarse.

How does it look?

(Hyundai)

Looks are a subjective matter, but we think the Tucson is one of the best-looking SUVs on the market today.

Its bold lines make it stand out from a crowd of vanilla-styled family cars, and what makes our car even better is that it’s the N Line trim.

That means it comes with larger diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, N Line badging, body-coloured wheel arch extensions, gloss black trim and rear privacy glass.

From any angle, the Tucson has an aggressive yet sporty look, which makes it look a lot more interesting than many other SUVs.

What’s it like inside?

(Hyundai)

The latest revision of the Tucson has meant that the interior has had a heavy makeover.

There are two 12.3-inch touchscreens, which are slick, easy to operate and feel very high-quality, while the rest of the cabin is very well thought out with a large cut-out in the centre console, deep door bins, a glovebox, cup holders and further storage under the armrest.

Our N Line car gets sportier upgrades such as half leather and Alcantara upholstery, aluminium-effect pedals, red stitching and a sports steering wheel. However, the black headlining does make the cabin feel a little bit dark in places.

Space in the back is excellent, with rear-seat occupants having no problem at all with head and legroom, while the rear bench can recline, allowing passengers to stretch out on longer journeys.

Sadly, the PHEV variant’s boot space of 558 litres is significantly less than the standard car’s 620 litres. However, it’s still very usable with the 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat lying completely flat, boosting space to 1,799 litres. In comparison, its mechanical twin, the Kia Sportage PHEV, offers 540 litres and 1,715 litres with the rear bench folded.

What’s the spec like?

(Hyundai)

Hyundai offers the Tucson with many trim levels, with all of them offering lots of standard equipment.

The range kicks off with the Advance and includes the two 12.3-inch displays, dual zone climate control and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Our N Line test car boasts a heated steering wheel, a powered tailgate, rear sun shades, N Line exterior styling and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Other variants in the range, such as the Ultimate and N Line S, add extras such as a head-up display, LED headlights and an electric panoramic sunroof.

However, with prices kicking off at £39,385 for the entry-level car and rising to £44,385, the Tucson does seem to be rather expensive against the competition, with the BYD Seal U starting at £33,315 and rising to £40,015.

Verdict

It’s easy to see why the Hyundai Tucson is one of Britain’s best-selling cars. It’s good-looking, great to drive, has a spacious and premium-feeling interior and is affordable to run.

It’s very difficult for car manufacturers to make vehicles stand out in this sector of the market, but Hyundai has managed to make a family-friendly SUV engaging and interesting.

However, we don’t think it’s worth spending the extra money on this plug-in hybrid variant, as the standard hybrid car is just as efficient, more affordable and offers a bigger boot space.

But, as an overall package, the Tucson is a benchmark when it comes to family SUVs.