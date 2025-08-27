The RML GT Hypercar is a Le Mans racer for the road

The RML Group has revealed its first hypercar for the road with the GTH.

The RML Group was founded in 1984 by racing driver and engineer Ray Mallock, and is an engineering firm that develops racing vehicles and battery technology programmes.

The GTH is its latest creation and has been inspired by Le Mans racers such as the Porsche GT1.

Just 39 examples of the car are set to be built, plus there will be ten 40th Anniversary special editions, called the ‘SE’.

Just 39 examples will be built, alongside ten 40th Anniversary ‘SE’ models. (RML Group)

The GTH features a full carbon fibre body shell, and active aero and damping to improve the car’s handling. RML Group says that its engine produces 907bhp and more than 1,000Nm of torque but details on the car’s performance figures and engine capacity have not been revealed at this stage. Other exterior features include a carbon fibre bonnet and roof, and the first GTH is finished off in Storm Purple paintwork.

Inside, there is Crayon-coloured stitching on the seats with matching Crayon seatbelts, while there is a rear roll cage painted in Storm Purple and there are carbon fibre door inlays.

Paul Dickinson, RML Group CEO, said: “GT Hypercar demonstrates the very best of RML Group. Our ability to produce extraordinary world-beating products and solutions in record time and within budget is unmatched, as we’ve proven again here. Congratulations to our team and the first owner.”

RML Group has not revealed prices and further specifications at this stage.