Hyundai set to reveal new concept at Munich Motor Show

Hyundai has confirmed that it will reveal a new concept at this year’s Munich Motor Show.

Details on the car are limited at this stage, but the images reveal that the car’s exterior design will use lots of curves and will feature a sloping roofline with an integrated rear spoiler on the tailgate.

Details on the car’s powertrain are limited at this stage. (Hyundai)

At the back, there appears to be a mesh-effect rear diffuser; however, there are no shots of the front of the car.

Hyundai has not revealed what will be powering the car, but it’s likely to be an electric setup and one which could use the same 84kWh unit found in the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, which gives a claimed range of up to 354 miles between trips to the plug.

There is an integrated rear spoiler. (Hyundai)

There have been no interior shots of the car, but the manufacturer has said that it will reveal further images before the car’s world debut next month.

This new model will likely sit in between the firm’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs, making it a midsize electric SUV.

The new Hyundai Concept will be revealed at this year’s Munich Motor Show, which takes place from September 9 to September 14.