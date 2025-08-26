Here are the best ways to keep dogs safe and comfortable in the car

International Dog Day (August 25) marks a point where owners get to celebrate their four-legged friends. Whether that’s with a walk or a new toy, it’s a great opportunity to appreciate what dogs give us.

But it’s also a good time to think about how to safely transport your dogs in the car, which is why we’ve been speaking to The Net Vet’s Dr Alex Crow and Porsche about how to keep your dogs as secure as can be when you’re on the move.

Start with familiarity

Dr Alex with a four-legged friend





Drivers should be “putting dogs in the car on the driveway for a few minutes before taking them out and giving them a treat before building up very short drives of five minutes or less and doing that regularly – a few times a week, ideally.’

Make sure dogs are secured properly

In-car carriers are great for smaller dogs





“Never have a dog loose in the car,” says Dr Alex. “It’s dangerous to them. People injure themselves if they have to suddenly brake or turn. But also, it can be very distracting to the driver of the car if you’ve got a loose dog in there.”

Make journeys as comfortable as can be

Frequent water breaks are essential





You should also make sure that you’re packing plenty of water for your journey – alongside a bowl, of course. Dr Alex says that drivers should avoid leaving their pets in the car ‘at all costs’, particularly during the warmer summer months. In winter, drivers may need to think before cranking up their car’s heating if a dog is in the car, too, as they could have a negative reaction to it.

Drive smoothly

Dogs must be kept secure in the car





You might want to take a look at your planned route and see if there’s any way of avoiding twisty roads or tight lanes, which can often be a cause of travel sickness in dogs.

Make sure that your destination is dog-friendly

Larger dogs can be kept safe in the boot





“If it’s a hotel, make sure that they’re dog-friendly, and they’ve got plenty of dog-friendly facilities on site,” says Dr Alex. “Or if you’re going to a particular national park or something like that, make sure that they actually allow dogs in.”