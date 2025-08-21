UK Drive: Ford’s Puma Gen-E electrifies this crossover’s character

What is it?

The Puma continues to be a big hit for Ford





There was just one thing missing, and a particularly pertinent thing in the current climate – an electric Puma. That has all been addressed with this car – the Puma Gen-E – but is it a little too late? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

All cars get alloy wheels as standard





No, all of those changes have come underneath. The interior also benefits from all of the features that were recently introduced to the updated Puma, meaning a large central touchscreen and an oddly large steering wheel come equipped as standard on all models.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Puma Gen-E can charge at speeds of up to 100kW





In terms of range, Ford claims up to 233 miles and thanks to a 100kW maximum charge speed, the Puma’s 43kWh battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in around 23 minutes. In terms of rivals, Kia’s EV3 is available with a larger battery pack which can return well over 300 miles, while Vauxhall’s Mokka Electric can manage around 252 miles.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s a slightly firm ride in this Puma





The good news is that the Gen-E only suffers a weight penalty of around 195kg, which is remarkable when you consider it now has a full electric powertrain underneath. As a result, the Gen-E feels just as happy to corner as the petrol-powered version and, because of the instant delivery of power, actually feels far more sprightly during usual driving.

How does it look?

Much of the Gen-E’s styling is the same as the standard Puma





There’s a great range of exterior colours to choose from, with brighter shades such as Electric Yellow and Digital Aqua Blue providing a refreshing change to the rather drab options we’ve seen from many of the Puma Gen-E’s rivals.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is well made and has lots of standard equipment





Practicality-wise, the Puma Gen-E does very well. Thanks to a clever ‘MegaBox’ storage area at the back, the Gen-E can offer up to 574 litres of boot space when loaded to the roof, or an impressive 1,283 litres with the rear seats folded flat. It’s more space than you get in the standard Puma, in fact, and that practicality is boosted by a handy ‘frunk’ where you can store the charging cables.

What’s the spec like?

The handy ‘MegaBox’ provides a lot of extra space





You can step up to the Premium-grade Puma Gen-E, which brings Matrix LED headlights and power-folding wing mirrors among other features, but at £30,495, it ramps this car’s price up a little too high.

Verdict

The Puma makes a great deal of sense as an electric vehicle. This Gen-E offers a great driving experience, a practical interior and a lot of equipment for the money, bundled together in a car which still looks relatively ‘normal’.

Some rivals do offer more range for the money, mind you, but if you stick to the entry-level Puma Gen-E, this could be a great everyday electric car that won’t break the bank.