Nissan adds to X-Trail range with go-faster Nismo version

Nissan has released a performance version of its X-Trail SUV with a new Nismo variant.

Though released in Japan to begin with, the popularity of Nissan’s Nismo versions here in the UK means that there’s a good chance that it’ll also arrive on these shores.

There’s a racing-inspired fog light at the rear

Utilising the same e-4orce hybrid system as the standard X-Trail, the Nismo has a more rear-wheel-drive bias for a sportier driving experience while stickier Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres aim to bring a greater level of grip than the regular car. All versions get 20-inch wheels which have a wide centre opening to help cool the brakes more effectively, while the flat rim section improves airflow.

A specifically-tuned Sport mode increases throttle response, too, while a dedicated Auto setting is designed for more everyday driving situations.

The interior gets a range of red accents

On the outside, the X-Trail Nismo benefits from dark chrome accents, a front spoiler with integrated Nismo logo and red-accented side spoilers. There are also racing-inspired fog lamps at the rear. Nissan says that the variety of exterior tweaks help to reduce lift by 29 per cent compared with the standard car.

Inside, those red elements continue, while more heavily bolstered Recaro sport seats can be added as an optional extra.

Nissan says that the X-Trail Nismo will go on sale in Japan on September 24, which could mean that it’ll arrive in the UK towards the end of this year.