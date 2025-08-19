These are some of the best back-to-school cars on the market today

The start of the new term is on the horizon and that means you may be taking more people to and from school than before. Whether it’s more space or a more efficient driving experience that you’re after, a change of car can help when heading to school and back.

While there are loads of options out there, to make things easier, we’ve picked out some of the best to make choosing easier.

Skoda Kodiaq

(Skoda)





Available with up to seven seats and with a range of engines, the Kodiaq is a great all-rounder for families.

Renault 4

(Renault)





A range of over 250 miles means that the Renault 4 can handle multiple trips to school and bacl on a single charge.

Audi Q5

Large wheels do give the Q5 a sharp ride





As with the previous Q5, you can get this new version in both standard SUV and coupe-esque Sportback setups, should you want.

BMW 3 Series Touring

(BMW)





While diesel is no longer available on new 3 Series cars, petrol and plug-in hybrid options remain.

Kia Sorento

The new Sorento has a more distinctive look than before





Plus, you get Kia’s impressive seven-year warranty as standard which should help to take any mechanical worries away.

Omoda 9

The Omoda 9 rivals the likes of the Range Rover Velar





The plug-in hybrid 9 also gets an electric-only range of 93 miles – one of the very best that you’ll find in the PHEV segment.