Volkswagen’s new T-Roc teased ahead of expected launch in Munich

Volkswagen has showcased an early look at its upcoming T-Roc replacement ahead of its expected launch at the Munich motor show next month.

The second-generation T-Roc will follow on from one of the brand’s most popular models, which sits between the smaller T-Cross and larger Tiguan cars in the Volkswagen SUV range.

Predicted to utilise a hybrid powertrain, the upcoming T-Roc will no doubt be designed with the same family-friendly interior and practical boot as its predecessor. It’s likely that the T-Roc will get many interior features that mirror those found in the Golf, such as a 10.4-inch infotainment system and a secondary digital display ahead of the driver.

While showcased wearing camouflage, the T-Roc in teaser images released via Volkswagen’s social media show that it has a similarly boxy design to the car it replaces, though the front end has a smoother, more rounded look than before.

Underneath, the new T-Roc is predicted to utilise Volkswagen’s popular MQB platform, which also underpins cars like the Volkswagen Golf, as well as vehicles such as the Audi A3 and Skoda Octavia.

The current Volkswagen Golf is available with plug-in hybrid, mild-hybrid and diesel powertrains, though it isn’t yet clear whether the T-Roc will get this full selection of setups.

Expected to be released over the coming weeks, the new T-Roc is predicted to make its public debut at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, which takes place