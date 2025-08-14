These are the best ULEZ compliant cars for under £5,000

If you’re in the market for a second-hand car, but only have a budget of £5,000, there are some great options out there.

However, with the introduction of London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone, it has made it more difficult to find that perfect used vehicle.

Owners of vehicles that don’t comply with the scheme will be charged £12.50 a day to drive around the capital, and with the nation’s main cities also setting up their own clean-air zones, is it impossible to find a car that is cheap to buy and run?

Thankfully, there are plenty of second-hand cars out there that are great all-rounders, are priced below your £5,000 budget and are ULEZ compliant.

We’ve compiled a list of the best second-hand cars you can buy for £5,000, that are ULEZ compliant.

Honda Civic (2006-2011)

The Civic has a distinctive design. (Honda)

The eighth-generation Honda Civic was built in Britain, has a very practical interior and comes with a space ship-like exterior design.

It features Honda’s clever ‘Magic Seating’ system, where the rear-seat bases can flip up to allow you to carry taller items in the back.

For £5,000, this can get you a clean 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine example, which is ULEZ compliant and should be capable of returning a claimed 44.1mpg.

Toyota Yaris (2001-2005)



The first-generation Toyota Yaris is one of best small cars around. (Toyota)

If you need a supermini that has bulletproof reliability, is great fun to drive and has distinctive looks, then the first-generation Toyota Yaris could be the ideal car.

It features a clever interior design, allowing it to be spacious for four adults, and includes a sliding rear-seat, a double glovebox and digital dashboard.

Cars registered after 2001 are also ULEZ compliant and feature Toyota’s ‘VVT-i’ engine technology, with the 1.0-litre petrol model returning a claimed 50.4mpg on the combined cycle.

You can pick up a tidy example with low mileage for just £3,500, making the Yaris an excellent used buy.

Suzuki Swift (2010-2017)



The Swift is a fun and affordable supermini. (Suzuki)

The Suzuki Swift is a fun and entertaining small hatchback that comes packed full of equipment.

The third-generation car is the best pick as it’s available with three- or five-doors and is ULEZ compliant, whether you go for the 1.2-litre petrol or the 1.6-litre engine found in the hot ‘Sport’ model.

The Swift’s driving characteristics are engaging and direct, thanks to precise handling and a well set-up chassis, giving the car lots of character.

You can pick up a clean example from around £4,000, or even a Sport model for £5,000.

Mercedes C-Class (2007-2014)



The C-Class offers a little bit of prestige for your budget. (Mercedes)

If you’re on a limited budget but want something with a bit more prestige, then the Mercedes C-Class may be the car for you.

Not only does it benefit from a three-pointed star on the end of its bonnet, but it’s comfortable, practical and is a great long-distance cruiser.

You can pick up a clean 2011 example featuring the 1.8-litre Bluefficiency engine that delivers a claimed 44.1mpg and is ULEZ compliant.

Also, if the saloon is too cramped for you, then there is the option of an estate variant, which comes with a 485-litre boot capacity.

Volkswagen Golf GTI (2004-2009)



The Golf GTI is the benchmark when it comes to hot hatchbacks. (Volkswagen)

Fancy a hot hatchback? Well, the fifth-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI does fall into your £5,000 budget and is ULEZ compliant.

Under the bonnet, there is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 200bhp and can do 0-60mph in 7.2 seconds.

The Golf GTI is great fun to drive, refined and above all else, practical. There is the option of three and five-door body styles and all cars come with sports suspension, bucket seats and larger alloy wheels.

Ford Focus ST (2005-2011)



The Focus ST is a great hot hatchback. (Ford)

Another hot hatchback on this list is the Ford Focus ST, which features a 2.5-litre turbocharged Volvo-derived petrol engine. It develops 220bhp and can hit 60mph in 6.6 seconds.

It’s ULEZ compliant and is available in three trim levels, which all offer a decent amount of standard equipment.

The Focus ST is a great choice for those who love cars and want something entertaining to drive.

Volvo C30 2007-2012



The C30 is a great alternative in the family hatchback class. (Volvo)

The Volvo C30 offers something a little bit different in the family hatchback class with its coupe-esque styling and full-glass tailgate.

Inside, the car features Volvo’s floating centre console and some very comfortable front seats, while the two chairs in the back are best suited for children.

Under the bonnet, you can get the car with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, which can return a claimed 37.1mpg and this model is ULEZ compliant.

For £5,000, this will get you a highly-specified ‘SE Lux’ model with the sports bodykit with 70,000 miles on the clock.