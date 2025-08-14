1980s Porsche 911 Carrera Coupes get restoration by Singer

Owners of 1980s Porsche 911 Carrera Coupes can now have their cars restored by the team at Singer.

Singer is an American luxury car specialist that restores and modernises classic Porsche 911s in collaboration with their owners.

The restoration includes tweaking the car’s 4.0-litre flat-six engine, so it now produces 414bhp, compared to 231bhp in standard form. The car’s chassis is strengthened by the engineering team at Red Bull Advanced Technologies, and carbon fibre front and rear bodywork is applied to reduce the car’s weight.

The car’s 4.0-litre engine now produces 414bhp. (Singer Vehicle Design)

Other upgrades include new suspension, carbon ceramic brake discs, 18-inch centre-lock wheels and owners can choose between a fixed rear spoiler or a speed-activated wing.

Inside, there are several paint, leather and material finishes available, as well as the option of lightweight sports or bucket seats. Also, air conditioning, satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay are fitted, too.

Owners can choose from several paint, leather and material finishes. (Singer Vehicle Design)

All cars receive ABS, traction control and electronic stability control to make it as safe as possible out on the road.

Rob Dickinson, founder and executive chairman of Singer, said: “The first Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer was shown at the Monterey Car Week in 2009, and it’s been part of summer for us ever since. For 2025, we’ve brought a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe Reimagined by Singer for the first time. This year, we also passed the milestone of 500 cars in total restored and delivered back to their owners through our Classic, Classic Turbo and DLS services since Singer was founded.”

Singer has not revealed prices for the restoration, as every build is unique to the customer’s preferences. Only 100 cars are set to be commissioned worldwide.