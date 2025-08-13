Jaecoo E5 goes on sale priced from £27,505

Jaecoo has announced that the E5 electric SUV has gone on sale priced from £27,505.

The electric model will sit alongside the firm’s combustion-powered 5 SUV, with the E5 rivalling the likes of the Jeep Avenger Electric and Ford Puma Gen-E.

Underneath, the car uses a 61.1kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor to produce 204bhp and 288Nm of torque. Jaecoo claims that the E5 can travel up to 248 miles on a single charge and that 80kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 30 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 27 minutes.

It features a 61.1kWh lithium-ion battery. (Jaecoo)

In terms of acceleration, the E5 can hit 60mph in 7.5 seconds; however, a top speed figure is yet to be revealed.

The E5 is available in two trim levels, with the entry-level ‘Pure’ car featuring a premium six-speaker Sony audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 13.2-inch infotainment screen. The flagship ‘Luxury’ model boasts extras such as a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, heated and ventilated electrically-adjustable front seats and an eight-speaker premium Sony audio system.

There are two trim levels available. (Jaecoo)

Victor Zhang, UK country director for Jaecoo UK, said: “The Jaecoo E5 is an exciting new chapter for us in the UK – a compact electric SUV that carries the same confident design and adventurous spirit as our petrol models, but with the refinement and flexibility that comes from zero-emission driving.”

Order books are open now with expected deliveries to commence in October.