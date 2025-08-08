The Garagisti & Co GP1 is a V12-powered analogue supercar

Garagisti & Co has revealed a new supercar that has been inspired by icons from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s with the GP1.

Garagisti & Co is a British firm that creates low-volume analogue hypercars that take inspiration from iconic designs but use modern technology.

Its latest creation is the GP1, a two-seater supercar that comes fitted with a 6.6-litre V12 engine that delivers 789bhp, with power transmitted to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. However, further performance figures are yet to be revealed at this stage.

It’s powered by a 6.6-litre V12 engine. (Garagisti & Co)

It features a carbon monocoque chassis, keeping the weight down to just 1,000kg. The rear diffusers help with the car’s downforce, while the low front nose and large side air intakes are all there to help improve the car’s aerodynamics.

Inside, there is a twin-cockpit layout with all the air vents built seamlessly into the dashboard. Carbon fibre is found on the dashboard and centre console, while there are leather bucket seats as well.

Inside, there is a twin-cockpit layout. (Garagisti & Co)

Mario Escudero, co-founder of Garagisti & Co, said: “Our vision for Garagisti was born from a simple question. What if the golden age of analogue supercars never ended? What if icons like the Countach Evoluzione had sparked a lineage rather than a dead-end? What would the great cars of the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s look like today if they’d evolved with new technology but kept their analogue soul?”

He added: “We brought together some of the best minds in the world and answered that question with our hands, our hearts, and our passion. The GP1 is our answer.”

The GP1 will be limited to just 25 examples worldwide. However, prices and further details have not been revealed at this stage.