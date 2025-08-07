Suzuki slashes £3,750 off new e Vitara in response to Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant

Suzuki has become the latest manufacturer to launch its own EV incentive with the ‘Suzuki Granted’ scheme.

It follows on from the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off the price of an electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

The vehicles that will be eligible for that scheme will be revealed soon, with a number of factors taken into consideration to decide how much discount can be applied to each vehicle.

Prices now start at £26,249. (Suzuki)

Meanwhile, the Suzuki Granted scheme will allow customers to save the full £3,750 off the price of the firm’s new e Vitara SUV.

It means that prices now start at £26,249 for the entry-level ‘Motion’, rising to £34,049 for the flagship ‘Ultra’, which benefits from Suzuki’s Allgrip four-wheel drive system.

Suzuki claims the e Vitara with the 49kWh battery can travel up to 213 miles, and the bigger 61kWh unit can take the car a claimed 264 miles between trips to the plug.

David Kateley, director of automotive at Suzuki GB, said: “This offer represents the full grant amount to give clarity to our customers and the announcement of Suzuki Granted truly supports our vision to be the trusted car brand for those who are proud to be different.”

The Suzuki Granted Scheme is available now, and is expected to end on December 31.