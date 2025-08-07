Cupra Leon range extended with Shadow Edition

Cupra has announced that its Leon hatchback and Estate range has been extended with the launch of the ‘Shadow Edition’.

The new addition is based on the ‘V3’ trim level and adds further standard equipment such as leather seats, driver assistance features and Dynamic Chassis Control – which is an adaptive suspension system.

On the exterior, the car boasts 19-inch Sport Black Matte alloy wheels, Obsidian Black side skirts and a black roof spoiler. Plus, all versions of the Shadow Edition come as standard with Cupra’s matrix LED headlights.

Customers can also handpick a number of optional extras, including a 10-speaker Sennheiser premium audio system, a glass panoramic sunroof and a towbar.

Marcus Gossen, managing director of Seat and Cupra UK, said: “The launch of the Shadow Edition in the UK is a big step forward in the design journey of the Cupra Leon. The Leon is the flagship hatchback of the brand and remains a disruptor and a style-leading icon in the market. The new features of the Shadow Edition combine striking design and leading technology to ensure that the Leon continues to be a popular choice for drivers.”

Order books are open now with prices starting at £36,770 for the hatchback and £39,335 for the Estate.