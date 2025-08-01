Queen Elizabeth II’s Range Rover set to fetch up to £70,000 at auction

A Range Rover Supercharged formerly owned by Queen Elizabeth II is set to go under the hammer this month.

The car was used by HRH from 2006 until 2008 and is said to be the only Range Rover Supercharged owned by the Royal Household, according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers.

The exterior is finished off in Tonga Green. (Iconic Auctioneers)

The car in question is a 2006 example that features a Jaguar-derived 4.2-litre supercharged engine, which has covered 120,000 miles and is backed by a documented service history.

The exterior of the car is finished off in Tonga Green, while there are 20-inch alloy wheels and subtle modifications made specifically for HRH. These include mud flaps, side steps, a load-space mat and rear grab handles to assist with entry and exiting of the vehicle.

Inside, there is Sand Oxford leather upholstery with extended Burr Walnut trim and a dog guard.

The interior is complemented by Sand Oxford leather upholstery with extended Burr Walnut trim. (Iconic Auctioneers)

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “Vehicles with such distinguished provenance rarely enter the market, making this an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s personal Range Rover combines automotive excellence with an unmatched historical significance. We anticipate considerable interest in this vehicle as has been the case with other Royal vehicles we have offered.”

This special piece of British Royal motoring history will be sold via Iconic Auctioneers, with the car expected to fetch between £50,000 and £70,000 on August 23.