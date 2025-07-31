Skoda’s Vision O Concept previews brand’s future estates

Skoda has unveiled an early look at its upcoming Vision O concept which could preview some of the brand’s future estate cars.

The Vision O will use Skoda’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ design language and arrive as an estate, previewing what to expect from the brand in the future.

The image shows that the car has wraparound rear LED tail lights and slim front headlights, while the car’s profile looks similar to the current combustion-powered Superb Estate.

The Skoda Superb Estate is one of the best cars in its class. (Skoda)

Other similar design cues include the steeply raked windscreen, sloping rear roofline and a kick-down rear tailgate, to give it a sharper look.

Skoda says that the Vision O is derived from the concept of ‘circularity’, which means an approach to recycling and reusing components to minimise the emissions and environmental impact from vehicle production and development.

Details on the car’s interior and powertrains will be revealed later this year, but it’s likely the car will come with electric power.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto, said: “The Skoda Vision O design study will highlight the future trajectory of estate models under the influence of new technologies, sustainability, and the deep experience of Skoda Auto in this segment. This will be one of our most significant steps in developing and evolving our design language even further for this period of transition in the automotive industry.”

The Skoda Vision O Concept will make its world debut at this year’s Munich Motor Show, taking place from September 9 to September 14.