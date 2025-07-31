First Drive: Is the Mercedes EQS 450+ the ideal luxury EV?

What is it?

The Mercedes EQ range has its own distinctive look

When you think about it, electric power should be the ideal fit for luxury cars. EVs tend to be quieter, smoother and a little more relaxing than their fuel-using counterparts, which should make them a go-to choice for cars aiming to deliver the utmost refinement and comfort. Mercedes seems to think so, anyway, with the EQS.

The brand has also added a new Business Class package to the EQS, which introduces a range of luxurious features to create – you guessed it – a more business-class experience.

What’s new?

There are displays for both rear-seat passengers

Again, much of the updates here come through that Business Class package, but the EQS is already a very well-specified car in standard form. Highlights include the clever new ‘Hyperscreen’ setup which brings a massive central infotainment setup, as well as features such as soft-close doors and a range of interior lighting elements.

Business Class, meanwhile, adds in a heated steering wheel and Mercedes’ special ‘multicountour’ front seats, which get an integrated massage function.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Mercedes range includes more EVs than ever

The EQS uses a fairly conventional setup by modern EV standards, but it’s all about maximising range and efficiency. A huge 118kWh battery linked to a single 355bhp electric motor driving the rear wheels unlocks a claimed range of up to 444 miles – one of the longest of any electric car on sale in the UK. Performance is more than enough for a car of this type, too, with zero to 60mph coming in around six seconds.

Importantly, the EQS can accept a top-whack charge rate of 200kW, resulting in a 10 to 80 per cent top-up of this car’s battery in 31 minutes. Expect a full overnight charging session if you’re using a usual home wallbox.

What’s it like to drive?

There’s a full-width light bar at the rear

As we mentioned, you expect an electric power to deliver a quiet experience and that’s certainly the case in the EQS. It feels perfectly suited for this setup, bringing an effortless and high-end feel to the car as a whole. Of course, many of those who will look to the EQS will be riding in the back of the car, but there’s plenty to enjoy for the person behind the wheel, too.

The EQS feels most at home when cruising along at motorway speeds and, unlike many other electric vehicles, it still delivers good efficiency during these times. Plus, the massive range of this car means that you’re rarely worried about where you’ll need to top and and when – it’ll be quite a long time before you need to charge.

How does it look?

Large wheels come as standard on all models

The entire range of Mercedes EQ models uses a rounded, bubble-like design which doesn’t have too many throwbacks to some of the brand’s more classic vehicles. The EQS is much the same and while you could argue that this is the electric alternative to the well-known S-Class, the pair share very little in common.

It’s all quite understated, in reality, but this does help the EQS to keep a low profile – something which potential buyers might very much appreciate.

What’s it like inside?

The EQS has a high-quality finish throughout

Comfortable and spacious, the EQS ticks to the regular luxury saloon car boxes. There’s plenty of space for those sitting in the back, of course, helped no end by the extended rear luxury lounge package – a £6,500 extra – which added luxury head cushions, heated and cooled rear seats and even neck and shoulder heating to our test car. Put simply, it’s hard to find many more comfortable ways of being driven about.

On a more practical front, you’ve got a decent amount of luggage space, with up to 620 litres available from the EQS’ square boot. Sadly, the EQS doesn’t have a ‘frunk’ under the nose of the car, so you’ll need to store the charging cables in the boot, too.

What’s the spec like?

It’s the Business Class extras that will be tempting for those aiming to use their EQS cars for luxury shuttle services, whereas the standard EQS brings more than enough for most drivers.

Verdict

The EQS is a great example of how electric power can add to a car’s sense of luxury instead of detracting from it. With quiet, effortless performance, the EQS feels like it could be a genuine replacement for a usual petrol or diesel-driven luxury saloon and with lower running costs, it could be a viable alternative for business users.

Is the Business Class package worth the extra money? It really depends on your use. If keeping rear seat passengers in tip-top luxury is what you need, then it’ll be a worthwhile expense. If that isn’t the case, stick with the standard – and very good – EQS 450.