Skywell introduces EV incentive for BE11 SUV

Skywell has announced its own EV incentive scheme on the BE11 electric SUV.

Skywell is one of the latest Chinese car manufacturers to enter the UK market and is part of the multi-billion-pound consumer electronics giant, Skyworth Group.

The firm’s incentive follows from the Government’s new Electric Vehicle Grant, which will slash up to £3,750 off a new electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

However, vehicles that are eligible for the scheme will be revealed in August. A number of key details have yet to be announced, including the amount of money taken off each model.

The BE11 nows starts from £27,245, with the EV incentive. (Skywell)

Skywell has decided to jump early and introduce its own incentive scheme instead. Customers who purchase a BE11 electric SUV will receive a discount of up to £3,750, taking the starting price of the vehicle to £27,245 – making it one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market.

The BE11 is available with a 72kWh battery in ‘Standard Range’ form, offering a claimed 248 miles of range, or a larger 86kWh battery in ‘Long Range’ guise, which gives a claimed 304 miles between trips to the plug.

Rosy He, sales director at Skyworth, said: “We want to show UK customers that we fully support the shift to electrification. We know the Skywell BE11 is a great value proposition and have already seen popularity from family buyers and business users alike across other markets. We also want to remove barriers for UK retail buyers in the shift to electrification by removing the price cap set by the government to the scheme, therefore allowing both BE11 models to be available for our incentive.”

Skywell’s EV incentive is available now, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.