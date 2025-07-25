Which car manufacturers have their own EV incentive schemes?

Several car manufacturers have started to introduce their own EV incentive schemes for customers.

It follows last week’s announcement of the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, which would slash up to £3,750 off the price of a new electric vehicle from under £37,000.

Although full details on which cars will be eligible for the scheme won’t be revealed until August, certain car brands have begun to launch their own incentives to boost sales and to tempt more people into electric vehicles.

So, which car companies are offering discounts? And, which cars does it apply to?

Here is our guide to every car manufacturer that has released an electric vehicle incentive scheme.

Leapmotor



The T03 is now Britain’s cheapest EV with the firm’s incentive. (Leapmotor)

The Stellantis-owned Chinese firm, Leapmotor, was the first manufacturer to offer customer discounts on its EV range.

The ‘Leap-Grant’ scheme allows those who purchase a T03 city car up to £1,500 off the standard price, or up to £3,750 off a new C10 SUV.

That means prices for a T03 now start at £14,495, making it the cheapest new EV on sale, and £32,750 for a new C10.

GWM



The Ora 03 receives a discount of up to £3,750. (GWM)

The Chinese car firm, GWM, was the second manufacturer to introduce its own EV incentive scheme.

Customers who order an Ora 03 will now receive a discount of up to £3,750, causing the starting price to drop from £24,995 to £21,245 – making it one of the cheapest EVs on the market.

The Ora 03 is available with a choice of a 48kWh battery or larger 63kWh battery, offering claimed ranges of 193 miles for the former and 260 miles on the latter variant.

MG



The MGS5 and MG4 both receive price cuts of up to £1,500. (MG)

MG is another Chinese manufacturer jumping onto the EV incentive bandwagon with its deal on MG4 and MGS5 models.

Private customers who purchase either vehicle will receive a discount of up to £1,500, which is to help boost their appeal and take the Chinese firm to the top when it comes to electric vehicle sales.

With the incentives, the MG4 now starts from £25,495 and the MGS5 is priced from £26,995, making both cars represent excellent value for money.

Alfa Romeo



The Junior Elettrica range receives a £1,500 discount. (Alfa Romeo)

Alfa Romeo quickly followed behind MG and introduced its own scheme, which would slash prices of the entire Junior Elettrica range.

The incentive applies to private buyers who purchase any version of the compact electric SUV, with customers saving up to £1,500 off Junior Elettrica, Speciale, Intensa and Veloce models.

Prices with the incentive now start at £32,405 and rise to £40,805 for the 276bhp Veloce model.

Also, those who order a car before September 30, will also receive an Ohme ePod or Home Pro EV home charger installation, free of charge.

Hyundai



Customers can now save up to £3,750 off a new Hyundai Inster. (Hyundai)

Hyundai is the latest manufacturer to introduce its ‘Electric Grant’ scheme, which will drop up to £3,750 off the price of a new Inster city car, or £1,500 off any other electric offering in the firm’s model line-up.

That means customers who order a Kona Electric, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 9 will all benefit from substantial savings.

Also, customers who purchase an Inster or Kona Electric before August 31 will receive an additional £500 off list prices, through the firm’s ‘Electrifying Summer Event’.