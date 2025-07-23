Jaecoo 5 goes on sale priced from £24,505

Jaecoo has announced that its new 5 SUV has gone on sale priced from £24,505.

The 5 will sit below the firm’s larger 7 SUV, and will be competing with cars such as the Ford Puma and Jeep Avenger.

Jaecoo claims there are over 35 storage spaces inside. (Jaecoo)

There will be two trim levels with the entry-level Pure model featuring a 13.2-inch infotainment screen, automatic headlights, a premium six-speaker Sony audio system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The flagship Luxury bumps the price tag up to £28,000 and boasts extras such as six-way electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, a premium eight-speaker Sony audio system and a cooled wireless phone charger.

There will be two trim levels to choose from. (Jaecoo)

Under the bonnet, there is a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 145bhp and 275Nm of torque. Power is sent through to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; however, performance figures for this powertrain have not been revealed at this stage.

There will also be an electric version of the 5, with further details for this model to be revealed in the next few weeks.

In terms of practicality, Jaecoo claims the car has over 35 storage spaces inside the cabin and that boot space stands at 1,180 litres with the rear seats folded down.

The Jaecoo 5 is available to order now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.