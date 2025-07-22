How can I make sure that my car is summer-holiday ready?

The summer holidays are here and thousands of families will be heading out on four wheels to travel across the UK and further afield.

A mechanical breakdown can put a serious damper on an adventure, so making sure that your car is ready to go can help to make a journey far less stressful. We’ve spoken with tyre brand Envoy about some of the things you can do to help.

Check tyre pressure and tread depth

Check the tread depth of the tyres, too, and remember that if you have any concerns, make sure to have them checked out by a professional.

Check coolant

Check oil levels

Oil changes are important, too, so make sure your car is regularly serviced. If it’s been a while since your last oil change, consider getting one for your car before you head off on a long trip.

Top up screen wash

Brakes and lights

But if your brakes feel fine, then check around the car to make sure that your lights are working as they should. During the brighter summer months, you might not use your main lights as much, but give them a test to see if they’re all working properly. Replace any blown bulbs right away.

Pack an emergency kit

It always pays to be prepared, so putting together a small pack of essentials before you leave is a great idea. Consider bringing some non-perishable food items, some warm clothes and a first-aid kit as well as extra water.

You could also consider bringing some jump leads and a fully-charged power bank. Plus, we’d recommend having breakdown cover in place if you’re travelling further afield.