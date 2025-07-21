Government launches public consultation on future of self-driving cars

The Government has created a public consultation to give feedback on the future of self-driving vehicles in the UK.

Launched today (July 21), the consultation on the automated passenger services (APS) permitting scheme will allow ‘representative groups, industry stakeholders, trade unions and members of the public’ to voice their opinions on how self-driving vehicles could be used.

It comes ahead of the proposed roll-out of taxi-, private-hire- and bus-like services with self-driving technology from spring 2026, prior to the implementation of the Automated Vehicles Act in 2027.

It follows on from a Government decision to ‘fast-track’ pilots of self-driving passenger vehicles to spring 2026, which would allow companies to pilot ‘small-scale’ services conducted without a safety driver monitoring the vehicle for the first time. Users would be able to book the service via an app, similar to a typical taxi or ride-hailing service.

Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, said: “Self-driving vehicles are one of the most exciting opportunities to improve transport for so many people, especially those in rural areas or unable to drive. We want to work with passengers and industry to make this new form of transport safe and accessible, as we take our next steps towards adoption.

“This technology doesn’t just have the potential to improve transport for millions of people. It will help stimulate innovation, create thousands of jobs, and drive investment to put more money in people’s pockets – all part of delivering our Plan for Change.”

Key pointers for the consultation include how self-driving cars could be made more accessible for disabled and older people, and how ‘services of self-driving vehicles are approved by councils’.

The new consultation will run until September 28, 2025.