Subaru’s Uncharted arrives as brand’s latest electric SUV

Subaru has unveiled its latest electric model – the Uncharted.

Entering into the compact electric SUV segment, the Uncharted has been designed with the rugged features that you’d expect from the brand’s cars, with highlights including 210mm of ground clearance and plastic wheelarch extensions.

Underneath, there’s a dual-motor setup providing all-wheel drive, linked to a 77kWh battery, which, Subaru says, should deliver up to 292 miles of range alongside a 0-60mph time of 4.8 seconds. The brand adds that this version can tow up to 1,500kg, too.

The Uncharted will get three motor setups

Subaru will also be launching the Uncharted with a single-motor setup, which delivers a longer range of up to 363 miles despite using the same 77kWh battery as the dual-motor version. There will also be a smaller-battery version – with a 57.7kWh unit – offering a range of up to 276 miles.

Inside, the Uncharted gets a square steering wheel as well as dual wireless smartphone chagrin pads and a 14-inch infotainment system. Subaru has said that it will be launching further details about the car’s specification and pricing closer to the car’s on-sale date early next year.

The new E-Outback will arrive in summer 2026

Subaru has also launched an electric version of its Outback. Based E-Outback, it gets a 74.7kWh battery which can deliver up to 279 miles of range. Like the Uncharted, it gets an all-wheel-drive system courtesy of dual electric motors. As with the Uncharted, the E-Outback is set to launch in the UK early next year.

In addition, a refreshed version of the Solterra has been introduced. With a larger battery, the Solterra can return over 310 miles from a single charge, bettering the 257-mile range of its predecessor. The exterior has also been redesigned, while an upgraded 14-inch infotainment system now features inside. It’s set to go on sale in the UK during summer 2026.