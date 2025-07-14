Skoda Enyaq now available in ‘Cargo’ commercial variant

Skoda has revealed that the Enyaq electric SUV can be ordered in a ‘Cargo’ commercial variant.

The Enyaq Cargo has been built in conjunction with Skoda UK and the engineering firm ‘Strongs Plastic Products LTD’.

Most of the changes are found inside, where the rear seats have been swapped for a lightweight bulkhead – separating the cabin from the rear loadspace.

The exterior design is almost identical to the standard car. (Skoda)

In the boot, there is a mesh-grille on the rear window, plus the boot now features high-strength low-weight plastics for maximum durability when carrying larger and heavier items.

The only exterior design changes are the rear windows have now been completely blacked out, to prevent people from seeing inside.

The car-derived van is based off of the Enyaq 85 model. (Skoda)

Under the bonnet, the car-derived van is based off of the standard Enyaq 85 and 85x models, which means it comes fitted with a 82kWh battery pack, with the option of a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup. Skoda claims the vehicle can travel 359 miles for the former and 332 miles for the latter.

In terms of charging, both models support DC units, with compatible speeds of up to 175kW in the all-wheel drive variant, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top up to take around 28 minutes.

Prices for the Enyaq start at £44,310 plus VAT, and an additional £1,815 for the conversion, with the vehicle available exclusively for fleet customers now.