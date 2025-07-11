Order books open for Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 dual-motor versions

Peugeot has announced that order books have opened for the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 dual-motor variants.

Both cars come fitted with the same 73kWh battery pack and dual-motor setup, producing a total of 320bhp and 525Nm of torque. In terms of performance, the smaller E-3008 can achieve 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds and the E–5008 will hit 60mph in 6.3 seconds, while the top speed is the same as the lesser-powered models at 106mph.

Peugeot claims the E-3008 can travel up to 303 miles on a single charge, while the larger E-5008 will still manage a respectable claimed 289 miles.

Both cars are compatible with DC rapid charging, and the manufacturer claims a 20 to 80 per cent top up can be completed in around 30 minutes. As well as this, an AC 11kW three-phase onboard charger comes fitted as standard.

The cars will be available from launch in a new ‘Launch Edition’ specification, which includes extras such as 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, an energy-saving heat pump, 10-way electrically adjustable front seats with a driver’s massage function and a panoramic glass sunroof.

Prices start at £56,290 for the E-3008 and £58,990 for the seven-seat E-5008, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.