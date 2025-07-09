London named top hotspot for vehicle thefts – study

London has been named the top hotspot when it comes to vehicle thefts, according to new data.

In 2024, a total of 34,000 vehicles were stolen across the city, which equates to one in every 88 vehicles in the Greater London area.

That’s according to the motor insurance company, Go Compare, which based its research on police data from a freedom of information request to the UK’s police forces.

The second highest recordings came from the City of London’s Police, accounting for one in every 96 vehicles, followed by the West Midlands at one in 110 vehicles.

Steve Ramsey, managing editor for motoring at Go Compare, said: “Our latest research clearly highlights that some areas are worse than others when it comes to car theft. While there’s no need to panic if you live in one of the hotspots, you should take some extra steps to protect your car.”

He added: “Investing in anti-theft measures like a Thatcham-approved alarm, steering lock, or other gadgets can help keep it secure. Always park in well-lit, CCTV-monitored areas or in a garage if you can. Plus, keep your keys away from the front door and out of sight to avoid attracting thieves’ attention.”

Meanwhile, Suffolk’s Police Force recorded the lowest amount of vehicle thefts at 321 reports, resulting in one in every 1,752 vehicles, followed by Dyfed-Powys Police at 248 cars stolen, the equivalent to one in 1,666 vehicles.