Alpine’s A290 heads into competition racing with Rallye version

Alpine has developed a rally-ready version of its electric A290 for customer competition.

Called the A290 Rallye, the rally-spec car has been specifically developed for competition use and, as a result, has a range of modifications over the standard road-going car.

The Rallye has a range of upgrades over the standard A290

Developed by Alpine’s teams at Viry-Châtillon – where its Formula One car engines are created – the A290 Rallye will be built at the firm’s workshop in Dieppe.

Buyers of the car – which costs from €59,990 (circa £51,777) – will get their first chance to drive it during a competition in France later this year. Alpine says that drivers will get ‘high-level technical and sporting support’ while specific charging infrastructure will be set up to make sure that all cars are kept topped up.

All cars get a welded roll cage and Sabelt bucket seats, while power from the electric motors is driven to the front wheels via an upgraded ZF limited-slip differential. Alpine says that the car’s engine management system has been tweaked compared with the standard car, too, while the braking has been upgraded courtesy of six-piston monoblock calipers and 350mm discs. A hydraulic handbrake – which helps rally cars tackle sharper corners more effectively – replaces the standard electronic version.

Alpine has also equipped the A290 Rallye with a sound emitter which correlates with the car’s speed and throttle position.

The Alpine A290 Rallye is set to make its dynamic debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from July 10-13.