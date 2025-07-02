Ferrari’s Amalfi launched as new gateway to brand’s range
V8-powered model replaces the older Roma.
Ferrari has unveiled its latest sports car – the Amalfi.
Arriving as a replacement for the Roma, the new 2+2 model acts as the entry point to the Ferrari range and comes with a variety of modifications and upgrades over its predecessor.
It uses the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine as the Roma, but it has been revised and honed to produce 631bhp, which represents a 19bhp boost on the output of the previous car.
Transferred to the wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, it’s enough power to send the Amalfi from 0-60mph in just under 3.3 seconds. Ferrari says that throttle response is now ‘even quicker’ thanks to a variety of mechanical upgrades to areas such as the crankshaft and manifold.
Inside is where many of the most noticeable changes have taken place. Ferrari has ditched the touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons found on the Roma and replaced them with more intuitive ‘physical’ buttons, which should be easier to operate on the move. Likewise, the touch-sensitive starter button has been removed and a new ‘traditional’ starter button fitted to the steering wheel.
Users can interact with one of the three main displays – a 15.6-inch instrument cluster ahead of the driver, a 10.25-inch central screen for primary infotainment features and an 8.8-inch readout ahead of the passenger which provides, according to Ferrari, a ‘true co-driver experience’.
Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are incorporated into the Amalfi’s main screen to help make smartphone mirroring easier.
The exterior of the Amalfi represents a revision on the look and feel of the Roma, too. As before, there’s a wedge-shaped theme along the side, while the front of the car has seen its grille removed entirely for a more smoothed-off look which plays more closely to other Ferrari models like the Purosangue SUV.
Ferrari has not indicated a starting price for the Amalfi as yet, but it’s expected to be in the region of £204,000.