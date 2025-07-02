Ferrari’s Amalfi launched as new gateway to brand’s range

Ferrari has unveiled its latest sports car – the Amalfi.

Arriving as a replacement for the Roma, the new 2+2 model acts as the entry point to the Ferrari range and comes with a variety of modifications and upgrades over its predecessor.

It uses the same 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine as the Roma, but it has been revised and honed to produce 631bhp, which represents a 19bhp boost on the output of the previous car.

The rear still features a large glass section

Transferred to the wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, it’s enough power to send the Amalfi from 0-60mph in just under 3.3 seconds. Ferrari says that throttle response is now ‘even quicker’ thanks to a variety of mechanical upgrades to areas such as the crankshaft and manifold.

Inside is where many of the most noticeable changes have taken place. Ferrari has ditched the touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons found on the Roma and replaced them with more intuitive ‘physical’ buttons, which should be easier to operate on the move. Likewise, the touch-sensitive starter button has been removed and a new ‘traditional’ starter button fitted to the steering wheel.

Users can interact with one of the three main displays – a 15.6-inch instrument cluster ahead of the driver, a 10.25-inch central screen for primary infotainment features and an 8.8-inch readout ahead of the passenger which provides, according to Ferrari, a ‘true co-driver experience’.

More intuitive ‘physical’ buttons have been fitted to the steering wheel

Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are incorporated into the Amalfi’s main screen to help make smartphone mirroring easier.

The exterior of the Amalfi represents a revision on the look and feel of the Roma, too. As before, there’s a wedge-shaped theme along the side, while the front of the car has seen its grille removed entirely for a more smoothed-off look which plays more closely to other Ferrari models like the Purosangue SUV.

Ferrari has not indicated a starting price for the Amalfi as yet, but it’s expected to be in the region of £204,000.