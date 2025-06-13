Vauxhall Grandland Electric now comes with all-wheel-drive

Vauxhall has revealed that its Grandland Electric can now be ordered as an all-wheel-drive vehicle.

The Grandland Electric AWD comes fitted with a 73kWh battery pack and dual electric motors to produce a combined 320bhp and 509Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the car can go from 0-60mph in 5.9 seconds and Vauxhall claims it can travel up to 311 miles on a single charge. Also, DC rapid charging is compatible, with a 20 to 80 per cent top-up taking 26 minutes.

On the outside, the AWD version of the car features extra front and rear bumper inserts to help improve aerodynamics, 20-inch two-tone aero alloy wheels, illuminated front and rear ‘Vauxhall’ badging, and the firm’s 3D Vizor front grille.

It features four driving modes. (Vauxhall)

Also, the car features four driving modes – Normal, AWD, Sport and Eco – all designed to help improve its dynamics for different road conditions.

Steve Catlin, Vauxhall’s managing director, said: “Our top-of-the-range Grandland SUV is a milestone for Vauxhall, having proven very popular since we opened the order books last August. Customers already have the choice of fully electric drive or 48-volt hybrid powertrains, and now we are expanding that offering with the Grandland Electric AWD.

“The new all-wheel-drive addition ensures that our customers can enjoy maximum efficiency and safety in diverse weather and road conditions, combined with plenty of driving fun.”

Prices and specifications have yet to be revealed. The car is expected to go on sale in the autumn.