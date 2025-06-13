Citroen e-C3 Van goes on sale priced from under £20,000

Citroen has announced that the e-C3 Van has gone on sale priced at under £20,000.

Although the list price is £22,437, the car-derived van is applicable with the UK government’s Plug-in Van Grant, which shaves off £2,500 off the list price of a new electric commercial vehicle, meaning the final price for buyers is £19,937.

Under the bonnet, the van uses the same 44kWh battery pack with single electric motor found in the standard e-C3. It produces a total of 113bhp and 124Nm of torque, while Citroen claim the van can do a claimed 200 miles between trips to the plug. It also benefits from 100kW DC rapid charging compatibility, claiming to take the vehicle from 20 to 80 per cent charge in 26 minutes.

In the back, there is a full-height mesh and rear bulkhead. (Citroen)

Inside, the e-C3 Van features a full-height mesh with rear bulkhead and load cover, which gives a total load capacity of 730 litres or that extends to 1,200 litres when the bulkhead is removed. The van has a payload of up to 300kg.

Standard equipment includes Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Seats and Comfort Suspension, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, LED headlights, cruise control and rear parking sensors.

Order books for the e-C3 Van are now open with expected deliveries to commence later this year.