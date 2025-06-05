Vauxhall Astra Griffin gets updated for 2025

Vauxhall has revealed updates to the Astra Griffin hatchback.

The Griffin is now the entry point in the Astra line-up, replacing the old Design trim. It’s available in five-door hatchback or five-door Sports Touring estate guise and features a host of equipment upgrades.

On the exterior, all cars come equipped with a contrasting black roof, rear privacy glass, 17-inch alloy wheels or 18-inch rims on the electric variant.

Inside, the Astra Griffin gets heated front seats and steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless start, an auto dimming rear view mirror, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as two 10-inch screens for the infotainment and digital driver’s display.

The Astra Griffin is priced from £26,090. (Vauxhall)

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of drivetrains. The first is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 128bhp, or you can have a hybrid variant with the same engine as the former but with the addition of an electric motor that increases power to 143bhp.

There is also an electric variant of the car that comes fitted with a 54kWh battery pack and an electric motor that produces a total of 154bhp and can travel a claimed distance of 260 miles. The car is compatible with up to 100kW DC rapid charging, which Vauxhall claims can take the car from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Order books are open now, with prices starting at £26,090 for the 1.2-litre petrol hatchback and rising to £36,205 for the electric Sports Touring estate.