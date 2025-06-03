Fiat Tris is a three-wheeled electric pick-up

Fiat has revealed one of its smallest electric vehicles with the Tris three-wheeled pick-up truck.

It measures at just 3.17-metres in length, weighs 1,025kg and has a payload of up to 540kg.

Under the bonnet, there is a tiny 6.9kWh lithium battery pack and electric motor, which Fiat claims will last for 56 miles on a single charge. It produces a total of 12bhp and 45Nm of torque, while the truck has a top speed of just 28mph.

The vehicle also comes with an integrated charging cable, which allows the Tris to be topped up from zero to 80 per cent in three and a half hours using a standard domestic plug socket.

It features a 6.9kWh battery pack and electric motor. (Fiat)

The exterior features Fiat’s pixel LED headlight design and black steel wheels. Meanwhile, inside there is a 5.7-inch digital instrument cluster which includes a distance to empty and battery level gauge.

Olivier Francois, Fiat’s CEO, said: “Tris is more than just a new vehicle – it’s a breakthrough in how we think about urban mobility. Born from Italian creativity at the Centro Stile and engineered for the realities of daily life.

“As cities grow and the need for clean, accessible transport becomes more urgent, we saw an opportunity to offer something radically simple and profoundly useful.

“Tris answers that call – providing independent workers, small businesses, and underserved communities with a cost-effective, zero-emissions tool to move forward.”

Fiat will be launching the Tris in South Africa and Middle Eastern markets this year, however the Italian firm is yet to reveal whether the pick-up will be coming to Europe or the UK at this stage.