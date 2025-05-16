Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid receives new low-cost trim level

Fiat has bolstered the range of specifications available with its new Grande Panda Hybrid, lowering the car’s starting price.

The new Grande Panda Hybrid Pop will be priced at £18,035 and joins existing Icon and La Prima specifications as a new entry-level model. However, it still gets a high level of standard equipment with features including a 10.25-inch infotainment system, cruise control and LED lights at both the front and rear of the car. Manual air conditioning and rear parking sensors are also included as standard.

The Grande Panda gets a large central touchscreen

The Grande Panda Hybrid uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is connected to a 48-volt battery and 21kW electric motor. Fiat says that the electric motor allows the Panda Hybrid to deliver ‘flexibility at low RPMs and during acceleration’. The new Pop specification also brings the lowest CO2 output, with its 115g/km figure undercutting the 117g/km outputs of Icon and La Prima trim levels.

The electric Panda is one of the cheapest battery-powered cars on sale today

The electric motor is there to assist the petrol engine, but can still power the car for short distances under electric power at speeds below 18mph. Electric power is also used whenever the car is in first gear or reverse.

An electric version of the Grande Panda is also available, bringing a 44kWh battery and a range of up to 199 miles. Prices for the Grande Panda Electric start at £21,035, rising to £24,035 for the top-spec La Prima model.