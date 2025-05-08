Toyota Auris named the highest risk model for catalytic converter theft, says study

The Toyota Auris has been named the vehicle most likely to have its catalytic converter stolen.

That’s according to a new study by insurance company, Go Compare, which gathered its figures from 15 police forces across England and Wales.

The data revealed that the Toyota Auris was the model most at risk with a ratio of one in every 157 vehicles affected, followed by the Lexus CT at one in 162 and then jointly by the Toyota Prius and Honda FR-V at one in 196 cars.

Tom Banks, car insurance expert at Go Compare, said: “Thieves tend to target the same makes or models when stealing catalytic converters because they become more familiar with how to remove them on specific vehicles. This makes it especially quick and easy for them to carry out the theft. Certain models might be targeted more often if they have higher ground clearance or other features that make the device more accessible.”

He added: “If your car is one of the more targeted models, there’s no need to worry, but you could take some extra precautions to protect it. Try to park in a garage or next to a wall in a well-lit area, and avoid mounting the kerb. It could be worth fitting an alarm with a tilt sensor, too, or marking the catalytic converter with spray paint or a SmartWater pen to make it harder for thieves to sell it on.”

The research also revealed that Lexus was the highest manufacturer at risk of catalytic converter theft with a ratio of one in every 326 vehicles, followed by Honda at one in 407 and then by Toyota at one in 985.