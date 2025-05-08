The Mercedes-AMG GT APXGP Edition built for new F1 movie

Mercedes-AMG has revealed a limited-run model of the GT coupe with the APXGP Edition to celebrate the new F1 movie.

Under the bonnet, the car features the same engine as in the standard model, which is a 4.0-litre biturbo V8 that generates 585bhp and 800Nm of torque. Meanwhile, 0-60mph is dealt with in just three seconds and the top speed is 196mph.

The exterior includes 21-inch forged alloy wheels that are finished off in Race Gold, black brake callipers, carbon ceramic brake discs and carbon fibre front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser. Also, there is a fixed rear wing on the boot lid that’s also finished off in carbon fibre.

The interior features Race Gold accents. (Mercedes)

Inside, the Race Gold theme continues with gold contrast stitching on the AMG performance sports seats, a limited ‘1 of 52’ badge located on the centre console, a premium 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system and gold-illuminated AMG door sills.

Plus, all APXGP Editions come with a custom indoor car cover to protect them from the elements.

There are 21-inch forged wheels and a carbon fibre fixed rear wing. (Mercedes)

Michael Schiebe, chairman of the board of management at Mercedes-AMG, said: “F1 brilliantly intertwines the fictional APXGP team with the real-world Formula One. The thrilling storyline and realistic race footage will set moviegoers hearts racing. We’re excited to showcase our performance vehicles, including the dynamic AMG GT, in this high-performance setting. With the exclusive APXGP Edition, we’re creating a limited number of GTs that blend AMG’s excitement with the cinematic masterpiece F1.”

The new F1 movie will go into cinemas from June 25 in Europe and from June 27 for North America.

The AMG GT APXGP Edition will be limited to just 52 examples worldwide. However, prices are yet to be revealed at this stage.