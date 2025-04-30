Citroen Ami Buggy gets a midlife makeover

Citroen has revealed an updated version of the Ami Buggy electric quadricycle.

The little Ami was recently facelifted towards the end of last year, and now the rugged Buggy variant has been given the nip tuck treatment.

The buggy’s powertrain is the same as before, bringing a tiny 5.5kWh battery pack and electric motor that produces just 8bhp, enabling a top speed of 28 mph.

The exterior features redesigned front headlights and the firm’s updated chevron logo. (Citroen)

Citroen claims that the Ami Buggy can travel up to 46 miles on a single charge and that it can be topped up using a slow 3kW AC charger in four hours.

The Buggy now features a revised exterior design, including Citroen’s new chevron logo at the front and rear and redesigned headlights.

To make it stand out, the Buggy features a black rear roof spoiler, gold 14-inch steel wheels and a soft top convertible roof. Also, its doors are replaced with black metal hoops, which are mounted on hinges. But, for an added cost, Citroen will offer zipped door covers to make the vehicle more weatherproof.

The previous Ami Buggy was limited to just 40 examples here in the UK, making it a very exclusive offering.

Citroen is yet to reveal whether it will bring the standard Ami range to the UK, but if it does, prices will be the equivalent of £6,800 or £8,000 for the Buggy.