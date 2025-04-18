These are the best saloons on sale today

Saloons used to be the go-to choice for company car drivers and businessmen.

With the uptake in EVs and SUVs, the saloon car has been falling behind in the popularity stakes.

However, the four-door, low to the ground body styles mean they are still an excellent choice for those looking for practicality paired with some of the best driving dynamics.

The latest versions of saloons offer excellent driving experiences, while retaining affordable running costs through several different electrified powertrains including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

Read on for the best executive saloons out there on the market today.

BMW 3 Series



The 3 Series is great to drive. (BMW)

The BMW 3 Series is one of the best compact executive saloons you can buy.

Behind the wheel, the car handles very well, with its direct steering and the rear-wheel-drive setup, giving it a much sportier feel.

The interior build quality is excellent and the design both externally and internally doesn’t feel out of date, despite the current generation being around a few years now.

There is a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models available to suit a wide range of buyers.

Mercedes C-Class

The C-Class is a comfortable and efficient saloon. (Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes’ answer to the 3 Series is the C-Class, and is also a strong contender in the compact executive class.

The latest model features a more curvaceous exterior design than the model it replaces and focuses more on comfort rather than the driving experience.

Behind the wheel, the C-Class still performs well, but the handling isn’t as well setup as the BMW. The ride and suspension does a better job of absorbing the imperfections in the road, making the car a much better long-distance cruiser.

Under the bonnet, the car is available with a wide range of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines and there is a plug-in hybrid version, too.

BMW 5 Series



BMW’s 5 Series is stylish, efficient and great to drive. (BMW)

The BMW 5 Series is the benchmark when it comes to executive saloons, and this latest model is the best yet.

This new car has a more angular design than before and its interior feels of a higher quality.

Out on the road, the car drives like a BMW should, with its well setup handling and power being sent to the rear wheels – although an xDrive all-wheel-drive version is available.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but you also get the car as an EV badged ‘i5’. This gives the buyer plenty of choice when it comes to choosing the right powertrain to suit their lifestyle.

Mercedes E-Class



The E-Class comes with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. (Mercedes)

The E-Class is the direct rival to the BMW 5 Series, with its prestigious brand image and practical four-door body style.

Just like its smaller brother, the C-Class, the car has recently received an update with more modern styling and a tech-infested cabin to make those longer journeys just that little bit more relaxing.

There is a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models, with the latter managing a claimed 70 miles on electric power alone. Also, if you want to go down the electric route, the EQE is the E-Class’ electric sibling.

Alfa Romeo Giulia



The Giulia is one of the best looking compact executives saloons. (Alfa Romeo)

If you want a bit of Italian flair then Alfa Romeo has the answer with the Giulia.

The Giulia has been around since 2016, but the design has aged very nicely with the car still managing to turn heads everywhere it goes.

Unlike its German rivals, you can’t get the car with a choice of diesel or plug-in hybrid versions. Instead, Alfa has opted for petrol versions only, along with the beefy Quadrifoglio model which features a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine that develops 513bhp.

To drive, the Giulia feels a bit special with its punchy acceleration and sharp handling. It may not be as refined as some of the cars on this list, but there is no doubt if you want to stand out from the crowd, the Giulia is a great choice.

BMW 7 Series

The 7 Series features some of the best on-board technology fitted to any car. (BMW)

If you want to go down the luxury limousine route when it comes to saloons, one of the best is BMW’s 7 Series.

It’s the largest executive model it makes, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t good to drive, as the 7 Series manages to be comfortable while retaining an engaging driving experience.

But, it’s what inside that counts, with the 7 Series featuring some of the most high tech features fitted to any production car. An example of this would be the optional BMW Theatre Screen which is a 31.3-inch TV screen that is positioned in the roof for back seat passengers.

If you want to go down the electric route, the 7 Series is also available as an EV, badged the ‘i7’.

Audi A5



The A5 replaces the old A4. (Audi)

The new Audi A5 replaces the old A4, but before that confuses you, this new car is better than the model it replaces.

It’s available with a plethora of different powertrains including mild-hybrid petrol and diesels and plug-in hybrids.

There is more interior space than there was before, and equipment levels have improved as well.

Out on the road, the car isn’t as engaging as the BMW 3 Series, but it can hold its own with a smooth ride and quiet engines, all to make the A5 more relaxing to travel in.