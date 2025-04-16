The most important cars of the New York Auto Show
Car fans will be flocking to the Jacob Javits Center in New York this Easter for the 125th Auto Show.
While much of the new car reveals at the show are aimed at the American markets, there are some models that should pique the interest of UK consumers. Here we take a look at the most important new model reveals.
Genesis X Gran Equator Concept
It has chunky off-road looks, a seemingly snooker table-long bonnet and a posh interior. Highlights include a ‘four moons’ roof with skylight sunroofs for each occupant and Genesis’ trademark two-line headlights.
Kia K4
Under the bonnet, you’ll find either a 147bhp 2.0-litre, or turbocharged 190bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine.
Kia EV4
While it wasn’t the first time we’ve seen the car, New York saw more details revealed, including news that the entry level model will have a 235-mile range and the higher spec version 330 miles. There’s no word yet whether it’ll come to the UK, but ignore the teasing – it’s highly likely.
Subaru Solterra
A range-topping XT model has 338bhp and a sub-five-second 0-60mph time. And If you thought it looked familiar, that’s because it’s based on the Toyota bZ4x, which is made for Subaru.
Subaru Trailseeker
It can tow up to 1588kg and has drive modes to cope with snow and deep mud. It will be in US showrooms early in 2026 and is likely to arrive in the UK soon after that.