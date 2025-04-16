The most important cars of the New York Auto Show

While much of the new car reveals at the show are aimed at the American markets, there are some models that should pique the interest of UK consumers. Here we take a look at the most important new model reveals.

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept

The Genesis concept is designed for adventures





It has chunky off-road looks, a seemingly snooker table-long bonnet and a posh interior. Highlights include a ‘four moons’ roof with skylight sunroofs for each occupant and Genesis’ trademark two-line headlights.

Kia K4

The K4 could become a replacement for the Ceed





Under the bonnet, you’ll find either a 147bhp 2.0-litre, or turbocharged 190bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine.

Kia EV4

The new EV4 will be available as both a hatchback and saloon





While it wasn’t the first time we’ve seen the car, New York saw more details revealed, including news that the entry level model will have a 235-mile range and the higher spec version 330 miles. There’s no word yet whether it’ll come to the UK, but ignore the teasing – it’s highly likely.

Subaru Solterra

The new Solterra looks more striking than before





A range-topping XT model has 338bhp and a sub-five-second 0-60mph time. And If you thought it looked familiar, that’s because it’s based on the Toyota bZ4x, which is made for Subaru.

Subaru Trailseeker

The Trailseeker is a go-anywhere EV





It can tow up to 1588kg and has drive modes to cope with snow and deep mud. It will be in US showrooms early in 2026 and is likely to arrive in the UK soon after that.