Shropshire Star
Close

The most important cars of the New York Auto Show

Car fans will be flocking to the Jacob Javits Center in New York this Easter for the 125th Auto Show.

By contributor James Baggott
Published
Genesis Gran Equator Concept
The concept gets the trademark twin-line Genesis lights

While much of the new car reveals at the show are aimed at the American markets, there are some models that should pique the interest of UK consumers. Here we take a look at the most important new model reveals.

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept

Genesis concept
The Genesis concept is designed for adventures

It has chunky off-road looks, a seemingly snooker table-long bonnet and a posh interior. Highlights include a ‘four moons’ roof with skylight sunroofs for each occupant and Genesis’ trademark two-line headlights.

Kia K4

Kia K4
The K4 could become a replacement for the Ceed

Under the bonnet, you’ll find either a 147bhp 2.0-litre, or turbocharged 190bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine.

Kia EV4

Kia EV4
The new EV4 will be available as both a hatchback and saloon

While it wasn’t the first time we’ve seen the car, New York saw more details revealed, including news that the entry level model will have a 235-mile range and the higher spec version 330 miles. There’s no word yet whether it’ll come to the UK, but ignore the teasing – it’s highly likely.

Subaru Solterra

Subaru Solterra
The new Solterra looks more striking than before

A range-topping XT model has 338bhp and a sub-five-second 0-60mph time. And If you thought it looked familiar, that’s because it’s based on the Toyota bZ4x, which is made for Subaru.

Subaru Trailseeker

Subaru
The Trailseeker is a go-anywhere EV

It can tow up to 1588kg and has drive modes to cope with snow and deep mud. It will be in US showrooms early in 2026 and is likely to arrive in the UK soon after that.

Similar stories
Most popular