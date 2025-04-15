BMW’s HypersonX is a new sound concept for its next generation of electric vehicles

BMW has revealed a new technology that could transform how its next generation of electric vehicles sound.

Called HypersonX, the system has been developed by the BMW Sound Design Studio, and it’s set to be used for the first time in the brand’s new electric ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ models.

The Neue Klasse X is one of many new electric BMW’s coming. (BMW)

The system uses 43 sound signals and special driving tones for when the vehicle is driven in Personal or Sport mode. Then, the sound is adapted precisely to the driving situation to create a more dynamic and engaging experience between the driver and the vehicle. Essentially, it looks to make otherwise silent electric vehicles more exciting sound-wise.

Renzo Vitale, creative director of sound design at the BMW Group, said: “The unique sound spectrum of HypersonX plays a major role in giving a Neus Klasse model its own, highly distinctive character acoustically. Through our focus on precision, warmth and lightness, we can create a direct emotional connection between the driver and their vehicle.”

The HypersonX is BMW’s approach to making its future EVs more enjoyable out on the road with acoustic sounds to resemble a sportier driving experience.

BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse saloon and Vision Neue Klasse X SUV models are due to go on sale later this year, with prices estimated to start at around £65,000. The saloon will be rivaling cars such as the Mercedes EQE, and the SUV will be taking on the Tesla Model Y.