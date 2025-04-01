Hyundai’s Insteroid concept revealed in full at Seoul Mobility Show

Hyundai has unveiled its gaming-inspired Insterioid concept at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea.

Based on the compact electric Inster, the Insteroid blends the name ‘Inster’ with ‘Steroid’ to reflect its spirited nature and muscular look’, according to Hyundai.

While not confirmed for production, the Insteroid showcases a beefed-up look, which could perhaps influence a future performance version of the Inster. With a widened body and ‘track optimised’ wheels, the Insteroid gains many classic go-faster touches alongside a large rear spoiler, diffuser and air vents integrated into the wheelarches. It also has a ‘unique sound signature’ generated when applying the throttle.

A number of performance elements are incorporated into the interior

Eduardo Ramírez, chief designer at Hyundai Design Europe, said: “Insteroid represents a modern take on the idea of a dream car. It is designed to inspire and create enthusiasm.

“This project allowed us to fully embrace unrestrained creativity, drawing inspiration from video games to create an emotional and engaging vision of Hyundai’s brand.”

There’s a huge rear spoiler at the back of the car

That performance-influenced design is carried through to the interior, too, with bucket seats, a roll cage and a bespoke instrument cluster all fitted to help the Insteroid deliver a more driver-focused experience. A number of eco-friendly materials – such as a 3D knit fabric crafted from recycled yarns – help to boost the Insteroid’s ‘green credentials’, too.

Hyundai says that the Insteroid features a dedicated Drift Mode for more playful handling, while a huge sound system ensures that drivers will be able to get the music pumping.