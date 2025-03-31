Toyota Hilux gains mild-hybrid powertrain

Toyota has announced that its Hilux pickup will now be available with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

The engine is the same 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel unit found in the standard truck, but it now features a 48-volt lithium-ion hybrid battery.

In terms of power, the truck develops 201bhp and 500Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 10.5 seconds.

However, Toyota claims that CO2 emissions are 265g/km and that it has a combined fuel economy figure of 27.9 mpg. In comparison, the standard truck has CO2 emissions of 250g/km and can achieve 29.7 mpg, making it more fuel-efficient.

The Hilux mild-hybrid is on sale now. (Toyota)

The Hilux mild-hybrid can wade through water up to 700mm deep and can even stop in this depth for up to 10 minutes. Also, it has a payload of up to 1,000kg and a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg.

Standard equipment is generous, including a JBL premium audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic high beam, Adaptive Cruise Control and an eight-inch infotainment screen.

There are several drive modes such as Dirt, Snow, Mud, Deep Snow and Rock which allows the driver to tailor the Hilux’s settings to the terrain.

In the UK, the mild-hybrid version will only be available in the flagship Invincible X trim level, Double Cab body style and features an automatic gearbox as standard.

Prices start at £40,436, excluding VAT, with order books open now and expected deliveries to commence later this year.