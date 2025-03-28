Skoda confirms new go-faster Elroq vRS

Skoda will be adding a new vRS model to its range of cars with a more dynamic version of its Elroq electric SUV.

Set to be revealed in full at the upcoming Milan Design Week on April 3, the Elroq vRS follows on from the Enyaq vRS in Skoda’s range of performance electric vehicles. As a result, it’ll gain a range of upgrades in terms of both design and mechanicals.

The Elroq is Skoda’s most compact EV (Skoda)

Skoda has stated that the Elroq vRS will get ‘a range of black design elements’, which could cover areas such as the wing mirrors and wheels. In addition, the Czech firm has said that the Elorq vRS will also get a new high-gloss black version of the ‘Tech-Deck’ front end design. It’ll also be available in the striking Hyper Green exterior shade, which is unique to vRS models.

There has been no word on the powertrain set to power the Elroq vRS. However, the current most potent version is the SportLine 85, which uses a 77kWh battery and can reach 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds. Skoda also claims a range of up to 355 miles from this version, while its single electric motor produces 282bhp.

The previous Enyaq vRS gives a strong clue as to what the new Elroq vRS could look like

For the vRS version, we expect that this power output will be increased. The Elroq’s sister model – the Cupra Born – can be specified in high-output VZ form with 321bhp, so it’s likely that this new vRS model could achieve a similar output.

Inside, it’s likely that we’ll see design elements similar to those used in the Enyaq vRS. That could mean more heavily bolstered sports seats with embroidered vRS elements, as well as a redesigned steering wheel and Hyper Green accents.