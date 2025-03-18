Electric cars with the longest ranges

Electric cars face some common issues with consumers, but the biggest concern has to be range.

That’s why car makers are pushing every day to extend the distance electric cars can drive. Mercedes has recently revealed its new CLA electric saloon, which has pushed the bar higher and it claims the model will be capable of 492 miles of range from its 85kWh battery pack and electric motor.

But while we wait for that, what EVs on the market can go the furthest distance on one charge.

We’ve compiled a list of the electric vehicles on sale today with the best electric ranges.

Porsche Taycan – 422 miles



The Taycan is good to drive and very fast. (Porsche)

One of the best electric cars to drive is Porsche’s Taycan, with its sharp handling and extremely fast acceleration.

The largest battery pack on offer is a 105kWh unit that Porsche says can do a claimed 367 miles. However, for an additional cost, you can specify the Taycan with the ‘Performance Battery Plus’, which jumps the electric range up to 422 miles.

Also, the car looks good, has a very premium feeling interior and is very practical, with a large boot capacity and decent rear seating for occupants.

BMW iX – 426 miles



The iX is BMW’s electric SUV. (BMW)

The iX is one of the best electric SUVs on the market, and recently, the car has gained a midlife makeover.

It receives a new end and updated interior trim, but the most important change is under the bonnet.

If you go for the xDrive60 model, it comes with a larger 109.2kWh battery pack that BMW claims can now take the car up to 426 miles on a single charge.

Inside, the cabin features a lot of high quality materials and there is loads of space in the back for occupants with acres of head and legroom.

Peugeot E-3008 – 435 miles



The E-3008 has one of the best electric driving ranges in its class. (Peugeot)

If you want an SUV with a decent electric range, then look no further than the Peugeot E-3008.

The latest model was released in 2024, but for 2025, the car can now be specified with a larger 97kWh battery pack and electric motor that can do a claimed 435 miles between trips to the plug – the best range for an SUV.

The E-3008 has a bold design with a striking interior layout, utilises touch-sensitive buttons and has Peugeot’s well-known small steering wheel.

Tesla Model 3 – 436 miles



The Model 3 is one of the world’s best-selling EVs. (Tesla)

Tesla is the go-to manufacturer if you want an electric vehicle that has a long range and a good reputation for making long-lasting batteries.

The Model 3 is not just one of the firm’s best-selling models, but is one of the world’s best-selling EVs right now.

A recent update has given the car a new ‘Long Range’ variant that comes with rear-wheel-drive and a 75kWh battery pack that Tesla claims can travel up to 436 miles on a single charge.

The Model 3 is practical, good looking and features a very minimalist interior design.

Volkswagen ID.7 – 436 miles



The ID.7 is available in an estate guise. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is expanding its range of EVs and the ID.7 is one of its biggest electric offerings.

It comes with a 91kWh battery pack, and in the sporty ‘Pro S’ model variant, can do a claimed 436 miles on a single charge.

To drive, the ID.7 is all about comfort yet delivering a slightly sportier edge, and the car performs well around town and on the open road.

In addition, the car can be opted as a more practical estate variant, giving buyers plenty of choice for what suits their lifestyle.

Polestar 3 – 438 miles



The Polestar 3 is a comfortable and fast SUV. (Polestar)

One of Polestar’s latest models is the new 3 SUV, which looks good and comes with a host on-board technology.

The Polestar 3 features a 111kWh battery pack and dual electric motors that can be specified in a ‘Long Range’ variant that the firm claims can take the car up to 438 miles on a single charge.

The 3 is practical, good looking and features lots of high quality materials making the whole car feel very premium.

Also, it’s good to drive, is very quiet and packs a lot of performance making it a great choice for keen drivers.

Mercedes EQS – 481 miles



The EQS has the best electric range of any EV currently on sale. (Mercedes)

The Mercedes EQS is the German firm’s flagship EV in its lineup.

Under the bonnet, there is a 108.4kWh battery pack, which Mercedes claims can take the car up to 481 miles on a single charge – the best on the market.

The EQS is one of the most luxurious EVs on sale with lots of interior space and a very relaxing and comfortable driving experience.

Also, despite its 2.5 tonne kerb weight, the EQS’ acceleration stands at 0-60mph in six seconds and it can reach a top speed of up to 137mph.