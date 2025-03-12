Toyota reveals its third electric model with the C-HR+

Toyota has unveiled its third battery-electric model with the C-HR+ SUV.

Under the bonnet, there will be a choice of two battery packs, with a 57.7kWh and a larger 77kWh unit available. The former comes with front-wheel-drive, while the latter can be specified with all-wheel-drive.

Toyota says that the maximum driving range is 373 miles, while all models can be charged at speeds of up to 150kW from a DC rapid charger. However, Toyota has not revealed the electric range or charging speeds for the smaller battery model.

There will be a choice of two battery packs. (Toyota)

The exterior design features a bespoke front grille and headlights, and retains a similar coupe SUV design to the standard C-HR hybrid with a sloping roofline and hidden rear door handles. At the back, there is a full-width LED light bar, a spoiler and black plastic lower bumper mouldings.

The exterior design has a sloping roofline and hidden rear door handles. (Toyota)

Inside, there is a 14-inch infotainment screen, two wireless smartphone charging pads and ambient lighting. The boot space stands at 416 litres, although the total capacity with the rear seats folded has not been revealed at this stage.

The C-HR+ will sit between the larger bZ4x SUV and the smaller Urban Cruiser crossover in Toyota’s electric model lineup.

Prices and specifications will be revealed at a later date, with the car set to go on sale towards the end of this year.