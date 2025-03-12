Renault 5 ‘Roland Garros’ arrives in UK priced from at £29,995

Renault’s new flagship trim level for the R5 electric supermini – the ‘Roland Garros’ – has gone on sale in the UK.

The model pays tribute to the famous world of tennis and the Roland-Garros tournament, often referred to as the French Open. It also harks back to the original Peugeot 205 Roland Garros, which was released in the late 1980s.

The exterior features 18-inch ‘Electro’ alloy wheels with grey centre caps, and the Roland Garros logo is located at the base of the front doors. A choice of four body colours is available, too.

The exterior features Roland Garros logos on the front doors and ‘Electro’ alloy wheels. (Renault)

Inside, there is exclusive light grey upholstery made from recycled sports clothing, while the armrest and the side bolsters on the seats are finished off in a blue material.

Other features include the gearshift lever, which is shaped like the grip of a tennis racket, an orange-coloured smartphone charger and matching floor mats, as well as the aluminium door sills featuring ‘Roland Garros Paris’ signatures.

Under the bonnet, the car comes as standard with a 52kWh battery pack and electric motor that Renault claims can take the car up to 252 miles on a single charge.

The interior upholstery is made from recycled sports clothing. (Renault)

In terms of power, the electric motor produces 147bhp and 245Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is dispatched in 7.7 seconds and the car will go onto a top speed of 93mph.

Prices for the R5 Roland Garros edition start at £29,995. Order books are open now, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.